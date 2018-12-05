Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

2019: Some APC chieftains working against party, Group alleges

2019: Some APC chieftains working against party, Group alleges

Mr Gbenga Bojuwomi, Convener of the group made the allegation while addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

  • Published:
APC Primaries: Read Buhari's acceptance speech after being elected APC's flag-bearer play 2019: Some APC chieftains working against party, Group alleges (Facebook/Buhari)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Group, Ondo chapter has alleged that some chieftains of the party in the state  are working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Gbenga Bojuwomi, Convener of the group made the allegation while addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the group had enough evidence to substantiate its claims.

The convener said that the party chieftains had been having secret meetings to discuss their agenda and were mobilising for an opposition political party.

“Once again, we are using this medium to tell our dear President Buhari and APC national leadership to as a matter of urgency move faster before they disgrace the party at the eleventh hour,’’ he said.

The group convener said the party chieftains had concluded plans to defect shortly before the Feb. 2019 elections, adding “to be forewarned is to be forearmed’’.

Bojuwomi urged the national leadership of APC to move faster and work harder to disappoint such party chieftains.

He also called on the Department of State Service (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC to beam their searchlight on what he called “financial mobilesation for opposition party in Ondo and Imo States.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku knocks The Economist, says endorsement of Buhari scandalousbullet
2 Atiku appoints 3 youths, a woman as aides, kicks off campaign in...bullet
3 After survey, group says Buhari is Nigeria’s best bet in 2019bullet

Related Articles

Fela Durotoye says running for President is not easy
ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye, says 2019 election not a battle between APC, PDP
How will one ‘Jubril’ preside over FEC - Osinbajo queries
Our task in 2019 is to work for the interest of our people - El-rufai
El-Rufai says PDP hired supporters from Niger Republic for Sokoto rally
Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu, dumps APC for AA to realise governorship ambition
Wike sets up commission of inquiry on collapsed building
I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku
Osinbajo begins door to door campaign at Nyanya, Karu in FCT
'They are frustrating my husband's govt,' Aisha Buhari cries out

Politics

PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rally
Fela Durotoye says running for President is not easy
Fela Durotoye says running for President is not easy
Durotoye: 2019 election is not a battle between APC, PDP
ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye, says 2019 election not a battle between APC, PDP
Osinbajo takes TraderMoni to Ketu, Bariga, Oshodi markets
Osinbajo begins door to door campaign at Nyanya, Karu in FCT
X
Advertisement