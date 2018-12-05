2019: Some APC chieftains working against party, Group alleges

news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Solidarity Group, Ondo chapter has alleged that some chieftains of the party in the state are working against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Gbenga Bojuwomi, Convener of the group made the allegation while addressing newsmen at the APC national secretariat on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the group had enough evidence to substantiate its claims.

The convener said that the party chieftains had been having secret meetings to discuss their agenda and were mobilising for an opposition political party.

“Once again, we are using this medium to tell our dear President Buhari and APC national leadership to as a matter of urgency move faster before they disgrace the party at the eleventh hour,’’ he said.

The group convener said the party chieftains had concluded plans to defect shortly before the Feb. 2019 elections, adding “to be forewarned is to be forearmed’’.

Bojuwomi urged the national leadership of APC to move faster and work harder to disappoint such party chieftains.

He also called on the Department of State Service (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC to beam their searchlight on what he called “financial mobilesation for opposition party in Ondo and Imo States.’’