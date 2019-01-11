Tambuwal made the assertion while addressing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporters at the party’s Eastern zone campaign rally in Wurno town, Wurno Local Lovernment Area.

”We will continue to ensure more development in the area of infrastructures, agriculture, health, education and human empowerment.

”This we have done and will continue to do it in order to develop our state and improve the living standard of our people,” he said.

Tambuwal added that his administration had executed various projects and laid viable foundation for infrastructure development.

The former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa, called on people to elect Tambuwal for the second term, and support all the party’s candidates to ensure good governance and proactive representation.

In his remarks the state PDP Campaign Council Chairman, Bello Sulaiman, urged the electorates to collect their voters card.

”Your voters cards always remain the weapon that will allow you to vote the candidates of your choice, as such I urge you to go and collect them.”

Also Speaking a PDP Chieftain and former Senator, Ila Gada, called on youths to avoid been used by politicians as thugs to disrupt the peace of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state PDP Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, presented flags to all the party candidates in the zone.