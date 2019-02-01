Abubakar made the call on Friday during the Party's presidential rally in Abakliki.

You are agile, patriotic and determined, so make sure that you protect your votes.

Go and vote massively for all the candidates of the party in the forthcoming general elections, he told the youth.

Abubakar commended the governor of the state, Mr David Umahi, for mobilising massive crowd for the rally, and for his infrastructural strides, especially in road construction.

Abubakars running mate, Mr Peter Obi, said the party's presidential candidate could turn around the economy of the country.

He will replicate the infrastructural and related strides of your governor at the national level.

We will ensure adequate security in the country. We will also ensure that our children are in school, because, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike would have been averted.

The governor said that the state was the mainstay of the PDP in the country, and would massively vote for Abubakar and other candidates of the party in the general elections.

I warn mischief makers who doubt the authenticity of the state as the headquarters of the party in Nigeria to desist from such.

They should leave us alone as this is the highest mobilisation of party supporters in the nation ever since, and we are intact for the party.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Uche Secondus, said that the mobilisation proved that the people of the state had actually accepted the party.

Abubakar will rescue the country from insecurity and poor state of the economy, while enhancing the well being of our youths and women whom he believes in, he said.

ALSO READ: INEC releases final list of candidates for state elections

The state Chairman of the party, Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi, promised that party faithful would vote for all the candidates of the party in the elections.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections are scheduled for Feb. 16, while the governorship and state Houses of Assembly polls come up on March 2.