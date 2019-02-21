The Oba made the call on Thursday in Benin in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Desmond Agbama.

The Benin monarch called all eligible voters in the state to come out en mass and vote for candidates of their choice.

He charged the masses not to be discouraged by the Feb. 16 Presidential and National Assembly elections postponement.

The Oba urged the people to renew their hope and zeal to participate in the exercise, which is their civic responsibility to the nation.

The Benin monarch advised the electorate to vote wisely and not allow any primordial sentiments to becloud their sense of judgment.

He called on the security agencies to be neutral while providing security during the elections and to refrain from intimidation and harassment of voters.

At this critical moment in the nations political journey, INEC must prove itself as an unbiased electoral umpire in the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

The Benin Crown remains non-partisan hence a level playing ground was provided for all politicians to campaign and canvass for vote irrespective of political parties, he said.

Oba Ewuare II, however, prayed to God and the ancestors for a peaceful, free and fair 2019 general elections.