Mr Julius Amusan, the Akwa Ibom Coordinator of the Scheme, gave the advice during a three-day training programme organised for corps members in Uyo on Saturday.

Amusan warned corps members that were chosen to participate in the general elections not to be involved in any sort of electoral malpractice.

The training is for corps members who have indicated interest to participate in the forthcoming elections; there are some pieces of information that you all need to know before participating in the exercise.

You will be trained on how to operate during the general elections and the training will be a three-day programme.

NYSC collaborates with INEC at every orientation course; INEC officials regularly visit the NYSC camp to sensitise Corp Members on their obligations during elections, Amusan said.

The state coordinator warned that any corps member caught violating electoral laws during the elections would be prosecuted.

Being a Corps Member does not exempt you from prosecution, if found on the wrong side of the law or committing a crime, you are going to answer for the crime, he added.

Speaking to newsmen, one of the Batch A 2018 Corps member participating in the training, Miss Oluchi Anuruo, pledged to be neutral while performing her duties during the election.

We were admonished by the state coordinator to do the right thing by being neutral as expected of us as corps members, as the country expect so much trust from us, said Anuruo.

Also speaking, a Batch C corps member who also took part in the training, Mr Arowosafe Doyin, promised to abide by the law and obey all instructions given to them by INEC.