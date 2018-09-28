Pulse.ng logo
2019 Elections: Direct, indirect primary elections, explained

As political parties prepare to elect their representatives, here's a brief closer look into their methods of election.

2019 Elections: Direct, indirect primary elections, explained play The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has adopted both direct and indirect methods for its primary elections (guardian)

The All Progressives' Congress (APC), the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and a host of other political parties in the country are set to elect their flag bearers for various elective positions in the 2019 general elections this weekend.

While many of the parties, most notably the PDP, will adopt a direct method of electing their representatives at next year's polls, the APC has opted for a mix of direct and indirect elections.

18 APC state chapters (including the FCT) have opted to elect governorship and legislative candidates through a direct method, while the other 19 will elect candidates through an indirect method. The presidential primary election will also be conducted through a direct method.

For nearly two decades, primary elections have become an integral part of Nigeria's electoral system as parties get together separately to elect a flag bearer to contest for elective positions on their platforms.

It is during the primary elections that parties go through an elimination process where they cut down on a number of aspirants to just one in each elective position to represent them at the general polls where all eligible Nigerians cast their votes.

In the Electoral Act of 2010 (as amended), Section 87 stipulates that the procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for various elective positions could be by a direct or indirect process.

It's important to state clearly what either method represents for internal democracy in the country.

Direct election

The direct method simply involves registered members of the party getting an equal opportunity to vote for the flag bearer as the general populace does in a general election.

All registered members of a party are allowed to vote in the primary election to elect the party's representative in the general elections.

While this method is considered to be tedious and time-consuming, it is also believed to be the most transparent method that represents the wishes of majority of party members.

Indirect election

The indirect method empowers a special group of voters called 'delegates' to make the choice for everybody else. Delegates are usually elected through ward congresses where registered party members elect people that will represent them at local, state and national congresses.

Some parties, most notably the PDP, adopt a method where any registered party member that is also an elected or appointed public official is automatically a delegate at local, state and national congresses. They are called 'statutory delegates'.

The indirect method is commonly criticised for being too easily manipulated by party leaders, aspirants, as well as delegates who have frequently been accused of selling their votes to the highest bidder at the detriment of the wishes of the people.

