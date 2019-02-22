Daura who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, noted that due to the postponement of the election, some eligible voters cannot afford to transport themselves back to the state where they registered.

He said that in spite of governments effort of making Feb. 22 a work-free day for preparations for the elections, individuals and groups must complement this efforts toward assist the people.

We came up with the idea to complement government effort in ensuring that people turn out to vote. We are transporting people that are registered to vote in Katsina state.

Some voters dont want to go back after spending money last week to travel and the only way to help is to provide free vehicles and we ensure that you have your PVC as evidence of eligibility to vote.

We are not focusing on Katsina alone, we have more states that free vehicles have been provided with luxurious buses, long buses and private vehicles to assist people.

We are not assisting based on any candidate you are supporting, you can vote for whoever you want to vote for, we just want people to come out in large numbers to vote on Saturday, he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to come out in their numbers and vote during the Feb. 23 election as well as that of the March 9th.