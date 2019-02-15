Olagunju made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Friday, saying that vehicles and drivers had been fully checked, tested and certified good for the assignment.

He said that the vehicles would be accompanied by the Corps personnel to ensure the safe delivery of both election materials and personnel to their various destinations,

He said that all the screened vehicles were set on tracker for effective monitoring during the assignment.

Olagunju said that the Corps had deployed 2,017 personnel that would be involved directly in the election process including those on duty to ensure restriction of movement on the roads and crowd control, while others would be stationed at polling units.

Ambulances are also on alert for quick response for any eventuality in the course of the exercise.

He expressed satisfaction with the security arrangement made to protect lives and property of all the people during the exercise including the Corps personnel.

He said that Corps personnel had been given all the necessary training to inform them on their duties in the election process.

He called on all FRSC staff to conduct themselves orderly and shun any act of corruption and indiscipline.