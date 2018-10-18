Pulse.ng logo
2 House of Reps members dump APC, PDP

Their defection comes just a week after the National Assembly resumed legislative sittings after an 11-week recess.

  • Published:
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) have each lost a member in the House of Representatives to opposition parties.

During plenary session on Thursday, October 18, 2018, Hon. Akinlaja Joseph (Ondo East/West federal constituency of Ondo State) of the PDP defected to Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) while Hon. Olatoye Temitope  (Lagelu/Akinyele federal constituency of Oyo State) of the APC defected to the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

During the last sitting before that break on July 24, 37 lawmakers dumped the APC with 32 of them joining the PDP and and four others joining African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Even though Hon. Emmanuel Orker-Jev (Benue), also dumped the APC in July, he failed to announce his new party. However, during Thursday's plenary, Orker-Jev announced that he has joined the PDP.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, also dumped the APC for the PDP during the legislative recess.

