1000 Islamic clerics offer special prayers for Tinubu, Kwankwaso

Ima Elijah

The clerics extended their prayers beyond individual leaders, seeking divine guidance for peace, progress, and political stability in the country.

1000 Imams gather to pray for political leaders [Naija News]
The event was hosted by Honourable Abdulmumin Kofa (NNPP-Kiru/Bebeji) and aimed at seeking divine intervention for the success of Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano State at the Supreme Court.

The clerics, in their supplications, extended their prayers beyond individual leaders, seeking divine guidance for peace, progress, and political stability in the country.

The event, as outlined in a statement issued by the lawmaker's media aide, Malam Sani Paki, involved the recitation of the holy Qur’an 1,101 times during the prayer session.

During the gathering, Kofa, in his brief remarks, openly acknowledged his close relationship with President Tinubu, stating that it is no secret. He further highlighted Kwankwaso as his mentor and expressed his commitment to fostering a harmonious relationship between Tinubu and Kwankwaso.

Speaking on the political landscape, Kofa revealed the NNPP's openness to collaboration, alliance, and even merger with other political parties, including the APC, PDP, LP, or any other party that demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of Nigerians.

Addressing the current tension in Kano State's political arena, Kofa pledged to leverage his political network to engage key players in Kano politics, with the aim of resolving all resolvable issues and de-escalating the existing tension stemming from the Kano governorship seat.

Following the prayer session, Honourable Abdulmumin Kofa extended his philanthropic efforts by hosting 5,000 primary school children from across his constituency. In line with his consistent support for education, the legislator provided the children with school kits.

Ima Elijah

