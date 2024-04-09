What is the electricity situation in your area? Nigerians react to new power tariff

This move, aimed at restructuring the nation’s electricity pricing system, has generated mixed sentiments among Nigerians, stirring debates on its implications for consumers and the economy.

Pulse Nigeria reported that the government announced in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3, that the subsidy for electricity previously enjoyed by Band A customers, constituting about 15% of all electricity users nationwide, has been completely removed from their tariffs.

As a result, their electricity bill will significantly increase, effective from the day of the announcement.

This announcement triggered a lot of disapproval from stakeholders like manufacturers, labour unions and civil society groups.

Benson Upah, the Head of Information at the NLC headquarters, said, “The government’s decision is not only insensitive, it is callous. It further pauperises consumers, especially workers whose wages are fixed and insufficient.”

He stated that the labour union would formulate a response to this “disruptive” policy after discussions with relevant bodies within the organisation.

Similarly, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar disapproved of the new electricity tariff, noting that the move further compounds the hardship of Nigerians.

Reacting via his social media handle, Atiku said, “The hike in electricity tariff will create more difficulties for the citizens as inflationary pressures are elevated.”

On the other hand, the Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi, agreed with the new tariff but insisted that it should remain within the Band A consumers who are wealthy enough to afford it.

He maintained that revenues from it could be used to subsidise the electricity tariff of the vulnerable and poor Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Nigerians in various parts of the country spoke to Pulse Nigeria and gave their thoughts on the new electricity tariff and the state of electricity in their areas.

Kumashe Yaakugh (Gwarimpa, Abuja)

I strongly believe that the recent increase in electricity tariffs is poorly timed, exacerbating the existing hardships faced across the country.

With ongoing struggles regarding the hike in food and transportation costs, the additional burden of increased electricity bills is overwhelming and lacks consideration from the government.

A gradual implementation would have been more appropriate. This sudden 300% hike will cause more economic challenges, particularly for small business owners who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Abdulsalam Mahmud (Minna, Niger State)

The recent hike in electricity tariff by the Federal Government is absolutely the height of insensitivity to the plight of suffering Nigerians.

If care is not taken, this will be the last straw that will break the camel's back, as Nigerians have long been showing patience with the government and its Machiavellian economic policies, which only aggravate their poor living conditions.

In Minna, the capital city of Niger State, where I reside, it is better not to even talk about the rate of power supply.

Most parts of the town hardly get electricity for up to two hours daily, while some areas have since learnt to cope with darkness for days, weeks, and months till when Almighty God touches the heart of the AEDC.

Isah Ismail (Minna, Niger State)

The increase in the electricity tariff by the government is just like adding salt to an open wound for Nigerians and me precisely bearing in mind the hardship in the country.

It is uncalled for and it is just a situation aimed at making things worse for the populace.

Besides, electricity in some parts of Niger is epileptic. Most houses do not have meters, they use estimated billing. This will affect them.

The government should as a matter of urgency reverse this policy and adopt a people-centric policy on electricity in Nigeria.

Moshood Isah (Nasarawa LGA, Kano State)

First, it's no more news that Kano weather is very hot at this time of the year, so the least residents need at this point is a reliable and affordable power supply to ease the pain and stress.

At the moment, the power supply in my location is epileptic especially since the announcement of a hike in electricity tariff for Band A customers. I am not in Band A, so the average supply I received most recently is six hours after over 72 hours without a minute supply.

While supply is one thing, cost is another thing. Both have not been favorable to Nigerians in recent times. Every Nigerian has the right to enjoy electricity and this should not be in Bands. Putting customers in electricity Bands is only justifying the inability of the generating and distributing companies to supply power supply to every Nigerian.

Personally, considering the availability of resources like gas, water, and crude oil in Nigeria, electricity is supposed to be a basic amenity and of course the right of every Nigerian. Thus, it is ill-advised to hike its price despite the economic hardship that already came with the removal of fuel subsidy.

The Government should channel its energy into generating and distributing power effectively rather than wantonly hiking its cost.

Doma Aliyu (Kaduna state)

I believe the increase in electricity tariff by the FG is very insensitive considering the current fuel price and the rate of inflation in the country.

Adeyemi Sheriffdeen (Yenagoa, Bayelsa)

An increase in electricity tariff by the government is a wrong decision at the wrong time.

Nigerians have been paying for things we didn't see or use before now, and the so-called power distribution company extorts us with unreasonable charges every month. It's not fair!

What is Band A to E? It's unreasonable because that is not how it works in other countries, as we heard.

Let's have a steady power supply without discrimination between Band A, B, C, D, and E.

Times are hard for people, and the government is busy increasing the electricity tariff.

Salary remains the same, with huge taxes. While the prices of commodities skyrocket every second, nothing is done. Instead, it is a tariff increase.

Here in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, there's a line that people assume is a federal line; some areas or houses in that line enjoy a steady power supply.

In the oil-producing communities, they have gas turbines that give the host community a steady power supply.

Solomon Ekanem (Iju, Lagos State)

While the FG reserves the right to take decisions to favour the economy, the timing of this particular policy is wrong.

While Nigerians are currently trying to come to terms with the high petrol cost and how it affects businesses across the country, an increase in electricity costs will add more challenges to the average citizen as operational expenses will increase, thus leading to potential price hikes for goods and services.

I am currently in Band A (Iju) and enjoy an appreciable power supply level. Still, it is essential to clarify that the band-sharing mode does not target a particular societal class.

This means that even citizens who live below the minimum wage but have found themselves living in this band will struggle to pay their electricity bills.

Giwa Olusegun (Igando, Lagos)

The increased tariff is a no-brainer from the Federal Government, not even in these trying times when things are expensive. The government is supposed to make life easier, but it’s okay with milking the citizens to fund their padded budgets and lifestyles.

The disheartening part is that the electricity supply rates are terrible. The so-called “Bands” are just ways to extort the citizens even more. Those of us categorised in the last band are not in their purview.

Odusose Farouq Adewale (Ikorodu, Lagos State)

More hardship considering the high cost of survival.