Electricity tariff increase sparks outrage as labour, manufacturers tackle FG

Segun Adeyemi

Band A customers, representing approximately 15% of electricity consumers nationwide, have had their original tariff plans entirely discontinued.

The NLC criticised the recent increase in electricity tariffs, labelling it as lacking empathy and compassion. [NLC HQ/Facebook and Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images]
They underscore the necessity of the electricity subsidy, warning that its removal could force manufacturers to cease operations and worsen inflation.

Pulse reported that the government announced in a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, April 3, that the subsidy for electricity previously enjoyed by Band A customers, constituting about 15% of all electricity users nationwide, has been completely removed from their tariffs.

As a result, their electricity bill will significantly increase, effective from the day of the announcement, which has impacted customers.

As reported by Business Day, these customers will now have to pay ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, marking a considerable rise from the previous charge of ₦68/kWh, representing approximately a 240% increase.

The NLC criticised the recent increase in electricity tariffs, labelling it as lacking empathy and compassion.

They expressed concern that this hike would worsen the financial struggles of already impoverished Nigerians, especially given the removal of fuel subsidies.

Benson Upah, the Head of Information at the NLC headquarters, stated that the labour union would formulate a response to this "disruptive" policy after discussions with relevant bodies within the organisation.

As quoted by Daily Trust, Upah said, “The government’s decision is not only insensitive, it is callous. It further pauperises consumers, especially workers whose wages are fixed and insufficient.

“It similarly makes the operating environment more hostile for manufacturers with the potential for an astronomical rise in the cost of goods and services or the worst case scenario, more closures and loss of jobs.

“The only people who stand to gain from this mindless social violence against the people are the World Bank and IMF (International Monetary Fund).”

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

