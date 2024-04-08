Peter Obi agrees with Tinubu govt over increased electricity tariff in viral video

Obi stated this on Sunday, April 7, during his visit to Bauchi State at the official launch of a borehole project in the Sabon Layi Community, located on the outskirts of Bauchi.

On April 3, 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) increased the electricity rates for customers receiving 20 hours of power supply daily.

Obi contended that any tariff rise should specifically focus on affluent individuals rather than adding to the hardships of the already struggling.

Emphasising the vital role of aiding small businesses and fostering economic expansion, he underscored the imperative of a concerted push to enhance power generation.

Obi said:

“The solution is very simple (referring to electricity tariff hike), you can increase the tariff for those in areas where they can afford it.

“We must do a lot in power generation because it has taken so long. But we have to take into consideration that the majority of Nigerians are suffering.

“So we need to support people in those areas to be able to live and be able to produce something.”

The new hike in electricity will result in customers paying ₦225 per kilowatt-hour, up from the current ₦66.