For almost a decade, the SITEI Conference has addressed various issues pertaining to the extraction and distribution of natural resources in Nigeria and the West African region.

It is also a veritable platform to network with an array of extractive industries stakeholders in government, civil society, host communities, and the corporate sector. Registration for the SITEI 2020 virtual event can be done through the website, csr-in-action.org/sitei.

The two-day virtual event will feature several experts from around the world and key stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy value chain, including public analysts, human rights activists, community and government representatives, and business leaders.

It will also feature the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards to honour individuals and organizations championing community engagement and human rights advocacy in Nigeria. Nominees for the 2020 CAHR Awards include prominent names like Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Aisha Yesufu, Rinu Oduala and Access Bank.

Some of the participants at the SITEI 2020 Conference include the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata; Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investments; Maryam Uwais; Managing Director of LADOL Free Zone, Dr Amy Jadesimi; Special Adviser to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope Adefulire; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Edo Iyamu; President, Women in Mining in Nigeria (WIMIN), Hon. Janet Adeyemi; and rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, known as Ruggedman; to name a few.

Women take centre stage as stakeholders, experts, celebrities prepare for SITEI 2020 and CAHR Awards

Organised by CSR-in-Action – the multi-level, multi-stakeholder organisation driving collective social responsibility and corporate governance in West Africa – in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ford Foundation, and other partners.

Themed Inclusive Communities, Inspired Women, SITEI 2020 will focus on reversing the norms that have culturally and systematically hampered women’s progress and fostering youth inclusion in extractive industries dialogue and benefits.

Date: Tuesday, 17 and Wednesday, 18 November 2020.

Location: Virtual

