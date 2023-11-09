ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife seeks divorce after 6 years of childlessness

News Agency Of Nigeria

The court ordered that the petitioner should observe the three-month Iddah period, as prescribed by Islamic laws before she could marry again.

Wife seeks divorce after 6 years of childlessness
Wife seeks divorce after 6 years of childlessness

Recommended articles

The petitioner told an Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin that she no longer loved her husband and wanted the court to dissolve their marriage.

She insisted on divorce, saying she did not have any second thoughts or change of heart towards it.

The respondent told the court that both families had tried to settle the misunderstanding between them and were surprised to receive the court summons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The issue is deep, but it is not necessary to narrate all that transpired between us in this open court,” he said.

Suleiman, therefore, agreed with the decision of the petitioner and accepted the divorce.

The presiding judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed, then dissolved the marriage contracted in the Islamic way between the two parties on mutual agreement by both parties.

The court ordered that the petitioner should observe the three-month Iddah period, as prescribed by Islamic laws before she could marry again.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi CP orders investigation into alleged assault on passenger by policeman

Kogi CP orders investigation into alleged assault on passenger by policeman

China to strengthen trade relations with Nigeria

China to strengthen trade relations with Nigeria

Police to prosecute sponsors of election violence in Bayelsa

Police to prosecute sponsors of election violence in Bayelsa

Court orders LASU to reinstate sacked lecturer

Court orders LASU to reinstate sacked lecturer

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

APC seeks release of detained party chieftains in Kogi

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

FG commences construction of resettlement homes for Benue IDPs

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

killers of ex-LG caretaker Chairman in Katsina yet to be identified – Police

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Fires claim 12 lives in 10 months in Lagos, Ogun States

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Adeleke presents ₦273.9bn 2024 budget to Osun assembly

Pulse Sports

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Self-styled preacher Tsietsi Makiti who proclaimed himself Pope of Gabola church

Inside church where worshipers are served beer, alcohol & baptized with liquor

File image of police vehicle patrolling the streets

Policeman fires shots in dramatic fight with businessman over lady in nightclub

Married men rizz

Screenshots of married men hitting on others sets X ablaze

American YouTuber MrBeast

American YouTuber MrBeast wows social media after drilling 52 wells in Kenya