Wife seeks divorce after 6 years of childlessness
The court ordered that the petitioner should observe the three-month Iddah period, as prescribed by Islamic laws before she could marry again.
Recommended articles
The petitioner told an Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin that she no longer loved her husband and wanted the court to dissolve their marriage.
She insisted on divorce, saying she did not have any second thoughts or change of heart towards it.
The respondent told the court that both families had tried to settle the misunderstanding between them and were surprised to receive the court summons.
“The issue is deep, but it is not necessary to narrate all that transpired between us in this open court,” he said.
Suleiman, therefore, agreed with the decision of the petitioner and accepted the divorce.
The presiding judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed, then dissolved the marriage contracted in the Islamic way between the two parties on mutual agreement by both parties.
The court ordered that the petitioner should observe the three-month Iddah period, as prescribed by Islamic laws before she could marry again.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng