Wife seeks divorce after 6 years of childlessness

The petitioner told an Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin that she no longer loved her husband and wanted the court to dissolve their marriage.

She insisted on divorce, saying she did not have any second thoughts or change of heart towards it.

The respondent told the court that both families had tried to settle the misunderstanding between them and were surprised to receive the court summons.

“The issue is deep, but it is not necessary to narrate all that transpired between us in this open court,” he said.

Suleiman, therefore, agreed with the decision of the petitioner and accepted the divorce.

The presiding judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed, then dissolved the marriage contracted in the Islamic way between the two parties on mutual agreement by both parties.