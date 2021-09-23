Wellspring University welcomes a new Vice Chancellor

The Chairman of council in his speech extolled the competence of the new Vice Chancellor and expressed his confidence in the ability to deliver on his vision for the University.

The new Vice chancellor is a Professor of Radiation & Environmental Physics. Before his appointment, Professor Ajayi was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for two terms and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

He also successfully served as the Vice-Chancellor of Crawford University for a term of 5 years (2015 – 2020). He has impeccable academic credentials, a longstanding involvement with higher education, strong leadership experience and an excellent research background.

Wellspring University is indeed happy to welcome Prof Ajayi and looks forward to innovative and transformative tenure as Vice Chancellor.

Wellspring University is located in Benin-City, Edo State, Nigeria. It is a fast growing private tertiary institution that seeks to give her students a rich educational experience which prepares them for career success.

The University also helps in career discovery and inspires students to dare to take the lead. We are waiting to usher you into your world of greatness.

