Wellspring University welcomes a new Vice Chancellor

In a colourful ceremony at the university auditorium on 24th August 2021, Wellspring University welcomed a new Vice Chancellor, Professor Isaac Rotimi Ajayi.

During the ceremony, Prof Ajayi shared a-10 point action plan to move the university to the next level which among others include deepening academic integrity by developing a culture of excellence in teaching and research as well as networking, internationalization and institutional reforms.

The Chairman of council in his speech extolled the competence of the new Vice Chancellor and expressed his confidence in the ability to deliver on his vision for the University.

The new Vice chancellor is a Professor of Radiation & Environmental Physics. Before his appointment, Professor Ajayi was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for two terms and Acting Vice-Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State.

He also successfully served as the Vice-Chancellor of Crawford University for a term of 5 years (2015 – 2020). He has impeccable academic credentials, a longstanding involvement with higher education, strong leadership experience and an excellent research background.

Wellspring University is indeed happy to welcome Prof Ajayi and looks forward to innovative and transformative tenure as Vice Chancellor.

Wellspring University is located in Benin-City, Edo State, Nigeria. It is a fast growing private tertiary institution that seeks to give her students a rich educational experience which prepares them for career success.

The University also helps in career discovery and inspires students to dare to take the lead. We are waiting to usher you into your world of greatness.

