We raised more than 50 people from dead in last 1 year - Chris Oyakhilome

Nurudeen Shotayo

Pastor Oyakhilome rhetorically suggested that maybe he bribed those raised from the dead to return to the living from heaven and hell.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Pastor Chris, as fondly called, disclosed the information while addressing his congregation, as seen in a video that went viral on social media.

The televangelist further stated that the individuals raised from the dead consist of both young and adults from various corners of the globe, adding that some of the events happened at hospitals and in the presence of doctors and nurses.

"In the last one year, we've had more than 50 people raised from the dead. More than 50 people raised from the dead within the last one year. More than 50!

How do you explain such things? Both old and young, how do you explain them? In various countries, how can you explain? What will you use to explain them, including the ones that happened inside the hospital to the amazement of doctors and nurses," Pastor Chris said.

Oyakhilome is famous for his miracle streaks on the screen. However, many have raised questions about the authenticity of such displays, with some suggesting that they're staged-managed.

Reacting to such notions, the preacher rhetorically suggested that maybe those raised from the dead were bribed to return to the living from heaven and hell.

"How do you explain this? Maybe we bribed them in hell or in heaven to come back. You know sometimes they say we bribe people, maybe we bribe the dead to come back to life. Won't that be wonderful?" he said while marvelling at the inexplicable nature of the feats.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

