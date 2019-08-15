Vivo, today, launched its Y series into the Nigerian market to give its users a first-class experience of professional grade photography, right in their palms. Inspired and powered by Youth, vivo Y Series feature is a combination of AI Triple Camera’s professional camera with the flagship-standard visual impact of the Halo FullView™ Display.

The smartphone devices under the Y series launched into the Nigerian market is the vivo Y15 and Y17 as they both share the feature of a huge and powerful long lasting 5,000-mAh battery.

“The Y Series is made for the youth and we are bringing our latest photography innovations to many more young consumers through two stylish smartphones – the Y15 and Y17 – both under the Y Series family,” said Felix Lu Country Manager vivo Nigeria. He further explained that “with ‘Powered by Youth’ as our guiding light, the Y Series is a clear example of our commitment to bringing advanced and premium features to our energetic and dynamic consumers from all walks of life around the world.”

Effortless Perfect Shots Made Possible

Creating the perfect shot is easier than ever with the vivo Y series’ AI Triple Camera. The combination of a 13MP Main Camera, 8MP Super-Wide-Angle Camera and the 2MP Depth Camera assists the user in capturing magnificent landscapes and beautiful portraits effortlessly. The AI Super Wide-Angle Camera can even expand your view to 120˚, so you can capture more.

Narrow Bezels for Great Visual Impact

The 6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display provides all two phones with a screen-to-body ratio of 89% for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides. Despite the size and broad view, the 19.3:9 aspect ratio and the specifically designed gesture controls provides effortless one-hand control.

Industry-Leading Battery Keeps You Going

Powering this amazing experience is a large, industry-leading 5,000 mAh battery which keeps the Y Series going for alonger time; more than enough for all your photography, video and gaming adventures. It should interest users to know that intelligent power-saving technologies extend battery life to make battery worries a thing of the past.

The Y15 and Y17 both provide such premium experience and offers a variety of specifications to meet the diverse needs of allconsumers.

Y17: The Go-to Phone for Selfie Lovers and Techies On-the-Go

The vivo Y17 sports a 20MP FrontCamera to capture delicate facial details for clearer results. With AI Face Beauty to automatically enhance your facial features, you can easily capture the perfect selfie for your social media feed.

For the techies who love using their smartphones on the go - The Y17 boasts of vivo’s exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology to re-juice the massive 5,000 mAh battery even quicker, making sure you can always be onlineanytime, anywhere. The technology also meets high safety standards, thanks to the nine charging protection technologies for both your battery and charging process.

Y15: The Phone Designed for Social and Multimedia Consumers

On the other hand, the Y15 sports the Y series’ 6.35-inch Halo FullView™ Display with a screen-to-body ratio of 89% for great visual impact with super narrow bezels on all sides, making it perfect for users who enjoy watching their favorite movies or browsing social content on the go.

The Y15’s 16MP Front Facing Camera helps provide a great photography experience. Same as all other Y series phones, the Y15 also features the AI Triple Camera and AI Face Beauty which is an assurance that consumers will enjoy premium photography experience while having great visual impact.

The Y Series Smartphone’s are available in the market and they sell at – the Y17 starting at N (amount), while the Y15 starting at N (amount). They are available in

About Vivo

Vivo is a leading global technology company committed to creating trendsetting smart mobile products and services. Vivo is devoted to forming a vibrant mobile internet ecosystem, and currently owns and operates an extensive network of research operations, with R&D centers in San Diego, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou and Taipei. These centers focus on the development of cutting-edge consumer technologies including 5G, AI, mobile photography and next-generation smartphone design. Vivo has also set up 5 production bases around the world across China, South Asia and Southeast Asia.

Vivo has over two hundred million users enjoying its mobile products and services around the world. Vivo features offline retail stores in over 1,000 cities worldwide.

