US scholarship opportunities for Nigerian students

Although many people do not view it as such, a university is a business. College entry has long been a controversial political issue, with some countries boasting very affordable rates, while others have increased costs to an astounding level.

If you cannot afford to pay your tuition, no amount of studying, good behavior, or outside help from essay services will help.

As the situation is currently, the US has some of the most prestigious and sought-after learning institutions in the world. Yet, the issue of cost looms over the current situation.

Still, things are steadily improving, with more and more scholarships promising to ease the economic burden. This is true for both domestic and foreign students.

Nigerian students are known for their achievements and academic ambition. There are Universities that support scholarships for Nigerians, and the following article will review some of those opportunities.

Logistics and moving situation

Most scholarships are designed with mobility in mind. Although, the topic can be too diverse to generalize. Relocation, VISA acquisition, travel, and living expenses are varied. Most programs also have sessions that help Nigerian students to understand and integrate into their US residence.

While Undergraduate programs are the most represented, it is not uncommon to see support for Master's and Doctorate degrees.

Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Program

Named after one of the USA’s late presidents Hubert H. Humphrey, this scholarship opportunity covers multiple areas such as Journalism, Human resources, Agricultural Development, Law, Climate Science, and several others.

A close partnership is available between Nigerians and their US peers. At the end of the process, new mid-level and junior-level professionals can work their way into the economy.

Margaret McNamara Memorial Fund

This scholarship opportunity is not specifically oriented towards Nigerian students, although they can easily take part in the initiative. The project is named after Margaret McNamara, a person who many consider a pioneer of gender inclusion and equality.

The MMEG crosses borders and supports women from all across the globe. Currently, 416 women were given the opportunity to study and rise to their potential.

Of course, on the list of countries, Nigeria is counted. Women from countries that are on the lower end of the socio-economic spectrum have an even wider gap to bridge.

American Association of University Women International Fellowship

Keeping with the trend of scholarships that target gender disparities, this program aims to bridge the gap in representation. One of the primary selection factors is that the student must be a non-citizen.

Fulbright Foreign Student Program

Yet another scholarship that crosses borders, Fulbright can help foreign students to study in the USA. Yearly, more than four thousand people are aided and afforded an opportunity.

In addition, there is support for multiple types of degrees, from graduate level to masters and even doctorates.

As a sub-section, the Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant scholarship can be mentioned as well. Foreign English teachers are targeted and aided. This is an occasion for teachers to learn more about the US civil framework.

The opportunity is obvious, and the benefits go beyond a simple degree or diploma.

FFST prepares these teachers for participating in society, not only bestowing knowledge about the English language but also lessening culture shock.

Blacks at Microsoft

First, let us address the name: it is a bit outdated. It can be forgiven for a perceived insensitivity, considering that the scholarship started back in 1898. However, the opportunity is golden.

The initiative both supports and endorses students of African origin to get into the larger Tech field. Considering that Tech has proven to be one of the world’s greatest sources of wealth, this scholarship is definitely worth your consideration.

Rotary Peace Fellowships

When a person is offered an opportunity, that specific person is not the only one who benefits. Society improves overall.

This is the mentality behind the Rotary Peace Fellowships. The goal is to educate and mold future leaders, in an attempt to promote international peace and cooperation.

This is a well-rounded and considerate program. It not only covers tuition but other living and travel-related expenses.

A total of 50 certificate studies and the same number of master’s degrees are available for Nigerian students who qualify for entry.

Conclusion

For anyone who has worked in Academia, the work ethic of Nigerian students is obvious. The greatest barrier for entry was always represented by the financial aspect of not only paying tuition but also traveling and living in another country.

There are dozens of scholarships that seek to fix that disparity. A totality of willing students will never be covered, but every step in the right direction is worth noting and celebrating.