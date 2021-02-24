Learning is a lifelong endeavour and the IdeaTrophy competition is an opportunity to discover promising talents with the objective of grooming them to become professional experts and future leaders.

The top six teams that met a preset criteria and provided a #MoreThanYouExpect concept for the Sunlight brand’s application challenge, were shortlisted into the Unilever Nigeria IdeaTrophy’s ‘U-Camp’ bootcamp for coaching and mentoring by seasoned professionals.

The competition is designed to help the participants develop entrepreneurial and leadership business competencies. The teams are now preparing to light up the world with their ideas for the Sunlight brand semi-finals and finals challenges.

The finalists will battle for the trophy and the winning team will proceed to represent Nigeria at the 2021 Unilever Africa IdeaTrophy and then at the Global Future Leaders League.

In Unilever’s bid to make sustainable living commonplace, the organization will continue to inspire and search for talented youths that can impact the world for a better future.

Click the link here www.unileverideatrophy.com to register and watch the live event.

*This is a featured post.