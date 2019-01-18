50-year-old Simon Owoade was charged with assault of a child under 13 years by penetration; sexual assault of a child under 13 years and three counts of making indecent photographs of a child. He has also been placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

He was sentenced to 9 years and 10 months in prison by the Harrow Crown Court.

According to Hillingdon Times' report, Owoade, became friends with the victim in 2017 via a social media messaging site.

In July 2017, he eventually persuaded her to meet him in London and Potters Bar on a number of occasions. Owoade took her to car parks and hotel where he sexually assaulted her.

It was also gathered that in July 2017, the victim stopped communicating with Owoade, but in April last year, he texted her, asking to meet up because he missed her.

They met up numerous times until May 18, when the matter was reported to the Police by the victim's parents.

Following his sentence, Police Deputy Chief Inspector, Neil John, praised the victim for speaking to authorities and providing vital information that led to the prosecution of Owoade.