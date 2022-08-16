RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Tragedy: 9 dead, 13 injured in Bauchi road crash–FRSC

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Tragedy struck on Monday when nine persons lost their lives in a road crash that happened in Kwana Shettu village, along Potiskum-Azare road in Bauchi state.

8 women die in Kogi road accident
8 women die in Kogi road accident

Yusuf Abdullahi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, 13 others were seriously injured in the crash.

Adbullahi said the accident involved one commercial DAF trailer with number plate KTG08XC and a Toyota Hiace bus, adding that the accident occurred around 9:07p.m.

He said it took the personnel of the corps barely 10 minutes to arrive at the scene of the crash to clear the site.

The sector commander, who gave the name of the driver of the trailer simply as Alhaji Sani Ali, also attributed the cause of the crash to speed violation.

“22 people were involved in the fatal road crash which included 21 male adults and one female adult.

“Nine people who were all male adults lost their lives on the spot..

“13 others sustained various degrees of injuries and they were 12 male adults and one female adult,’’he said.

The FRSC boss also said both the injured persons and the remains of the deceased had been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Azare for treatment and confirmation.

He, however, advised motorists to always be conscious of traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Uzodimma donates 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers to Police

Uzodimma donates 10 Armoured Personnel Carriers to Police

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Blackout in 24hrs as Electricity Workers threaten indefinite strike

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

Buhari signs bills on terrorism, money laundering, electoral act, and more

2023: Atiku opens up on ‘selling privatised enterprises’

2023: Atiku opens up on ‘selling privatised enterprises’

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Niger Republic denies receiving N1.15bn vehicle gift from FG

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Goodluck to your defection - Adamu taunts Buhari’s nephew for dumping APC

Matawalle orders for the headcount of households, buys 1,500 motorcycles for community guards

Matawalle orders for the headcount of households, buys 1,500 motorcycles for community guards

Kaduna State has not been renamed to Zazzau State, says govt

Kaduna State has not been renamed to Zazzau State, says govt

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

How PDP caused ASUU strike – Festus Keyamo

Trending

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

Commuters on Lagos-Ibadan expressway flee as gunmen rob

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

3 RCCG members die on their way home from the church convention

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry.

Akwa Ibom monarch to die by hanging for murder of boy accused of wizardry

Uniben graduate crushed to death

UNIBEN graduate who just concluded Canada plan crushed to d*ath