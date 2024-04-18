ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Towing truck at uncontrollable speed kills woman crossing Anambra road

News Agency Of Nigeria

The truck was towing a vehicle when it hit and killed a female adult, who was crossing the road.

Towing vehicle [Nairaland Forum]
Towing vehicle [Nairaland Forum]

Recommended articles

The Sector Commander, Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Awka on Thursday, said that the woman was hit while she was crossing the road. He said that the accident, which occurred on Wednesday, involved a commercial tow truck with registration number XA550BMA.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that the truck was towing a vehicle at an uncontrollable speed along the axis.

“The vehicle that was being towed got detached from the tow truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It hit and killed a female adult, who was said to be crossing the road, while the tow truck continued its movement.

“FRSC rescue team came to the scene and took the woman to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, where she was confirmed dead and her body deposited at the hospital’s mortuary,” he said.

While sympathising with the family of the dead, the sector commander urged motorists, especially tow truck drivers, to exercise a high level of professionalism. He also urged the drivers to always use standard equipment and avoid speeding.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obiano's challenge to EFCC's power dismissed, medical travel approved

Obiano's challenge to EFCC's power dismissed, medical travel approved

Edo Chief Judge orders release of inmate held 4 yrs due to missing case file

Edo Chief Judge orders release of inmate held 4 yrs due to missing case file

PHOTOS: Mass protest rocks PDP HQ with 'Damagun must go' placards ahead of NEC meeting

PHOTOS: Mass protest rocks PDP HQ with 'Damagun must go' placards ahead of NEC meeting

Troops rescue pregnant Chibok girl with her 3 kids after 10 years in captivity

Troops rescue pregnant Chibok girl with her 3 kids after 10 years in captivity

BREAKING: Fed. High Court nullifies verdict upholding Ganduje's suspension as APC chairman

BREAKING: Fed. High Court nullifies verdict upholding Ganduje's suspension as APC chairman

EFCC threatens military option to arrest Yahaya Bello from Kogi Gov't House

EFCC threatens military option to arrest Yahaya Bello from Kogi Gov't House

Ex-Gov Yahaya seeks to annul arrest warrant, EFCC pushes for arraignment

Ex-Gov Yahaya seeks to annul arrest warrant, EFCC pushes for arraignment

Yusuf to provide foreign scholarships for indigenes to honour Aminu Kano

Yusuf to provide foreign scholarships for indigenes to honour Aminu Kano

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

JAMB orders arrest of parents who hang around CBT centres during UTME

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised [Punch Newspapers]

Hit-and-Run driver injures 2 on Lagos-Badagry road, victims hospitalised

An investigation is ongoing [Punch]

17-year-old boy fakes own kidnap, lands in police net

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators [Nairametrics]

Ibadan man goes around stealing generators

7 persons drown in swimming pools, beaches in Lagos in 6 days - Police [bereadylexington]

7 Lagosians drown in swimming pools, beaches in 6 days