The unusual flight bookings suddenly turned the Ilorin route into a destination of choice for domestic airline operators as hundreds of top dignitaries landed in the state of harmony aboard chartered and commercial flights.

Top businessman, Yusuf Babalola's lavish wedding sets new standard for A-list weddings

Only a man of Yusuf Babalola's social status can command such a gathering of Nigeria's men and women of influence without breaking much of a sweat.

And honestly, if there's an award for the most fabulous wedding of the new decade, then, this Ilorin wedding of the decade is surely a top contender.

The lavish wedding ceremony has set a new standard for A-list weddings in the country. Like they always say, name a more lavish wedding of the new year and we would wait.

Yusuf Babalola, the handsome groom known for his business accomplishments has scored another first with his lavish wedding ceremony.

A man of high taste for fashion and finesse, the Yozooph Nigeria limited boss spared no expense to stage a memorable event to celebrate his special day.

The colourful wedding celebrations kicked off at Amosa Jidda's mosque in Ilorin where the wedding fathia and nikkah officiated by respected Islamic scholars held in the presence of close family members and friends.

It was a well-attended event where prayers were offered for Yusuf Babalola and his adorable wife, Habiba Olajumoke.

The talk-of-the-town reception held at one of Ilorin's finest hotels, Whitefield kicked at about 4 pm in the afternoon.

And what a party! The newly crowned Maiyegun of Yoruba land, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal fondly referred to as K1 performed at the classic reception and he was in his elements dishing out melodious tunes non-stop to the admiration of the high-profile guests.

What is a wedding without decorations? Luxury decor was an important feature of Yusuf Babalola's wedding.

The hall was soaked in an extensive and expensive showcase of exquisite decor. The atmosphere inside the wedding reception can best be described as jaw-dropping.

Expectedly, guests were treated to mouth-watering local and continental dishes. Drinks were not in short supply as the top businessman, Yusuf Babalola opened tap of exotic champagnes for his guests.

Also, the wedding provided a platform for celebrity women and fashionistas to dazzle with their new decade fashion statements.

With a high-profile wedding of this nature, the guest list is endless. Top on the list of prominent personalities at the wedding include Oba Olalekan Sejiro James, Aholu of Kweme kingdom in Badagry, Oba Adetokunbo Okikiola Tejuosho, the Olu Orile Kemta. Others include Alhaji Muda Shina Odetunde, Alhaji Olasheu Abdulkarim, Sati Rahmon, Mr Ademola Adeleke, Alhaji Moshood Enifeni. Top businessman, Alhaji Ganiyu Shonubi also came to support as well as General Bolarinwa, Alhaji Toyin Oluwo, Bolaji Esho and others too many to mention.

