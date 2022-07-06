RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Thieves who specialise in robbing with tricycles arrested in Kano

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspects, according to the police, confessed to robbing unsuspecting members of the public with tricycles.

Thieves who specialize in robbing with tricycles arrested in Kano
Thieves who specialize in robbing with tricycles arrested in Kano

Two members of a robbery syndicate who specialise in stealing mobile phones by disguising as tricycle operators have landed in the police net.

Recommended articles

A team of Operation Puff Adder dispatched by Kano Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, arrested the suspects identified as - Mohammed Jidda (20) and Adamu Sulaiman (22), all of Brigade Quarters in the state.

Following their arrest, the police detained the suspects at the Bompai Police headquarters for forcefully snatching phones from Kano residents while posing as commercial tricycle operators.

In a statement signed by Kano State Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, it was disclosed that the suspects confessed to be thieves who use tricycles to snatch the mobile phones of their unsuspecting passengers.

The statement read, “The suspects were nabbed after reports were received that, a syndicate of thieves, disguised as tricycle operators, snatched mobile phones of unsuspecting passengers at State Road, Tukur Road, and Zaria Road Kano, using a tricycle with KAROTA Number KBY 0126.

“On receipt of the reports, the CP, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, to trace and arrest the culprits.

“They all confessed to taking intoxicants and have been operating along Tukur Road, State Road, Zaria Road, and other places within Kano Metropolis for over one year. The mobile phones in their possession were also stolen from passengers.

”Owners of the mobile phones were traced. One of the suspects, Mohammed Jidda, further confessed that he was arrested sometimes back for the same offence, charged to court, and sentenced to six months in the correctional centre with an option of a fine. He spent three months, later the fine was paid and he was released.

Haruna added that following the conclusion of an ongoing investigation, the suspects would be dragged to court for prosecution.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NERC, BPE brief Minister of Power about shake-up in 4 DisCos

NERC, BPE brief Minister of Power about shake-up in 4 DisCos

Osun Assembly confirms Oyetola’s former cabinet members as commissioners, SAs

Osun Assembly confirms Oyetola’s former cabinet members as commissioners, SAs

Buhari leaves Nigeria for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

Buhari leaves Nigeria for Senegal hours after Kuje prison attack

Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

Police present N24m cheques to families of 8 deceased officers

4 inmates die, 16 injured as 879 escape in Kuje custodial centres

4 inmates die, 16 injured as 879 escape in Kuje custodial centres

Defence Minister says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Prison have escaped

Defence Minister says all Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Prison have escaped

Court permits Okorocha to travel abroad for medical attention

Court permits Okorocha to travel abroad for medical attention

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

Over 600 inmates escape from Kuje prison

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Buhari swears in 7 new Ministers, announces minor cabinet changes

Trending

Burning woman grabs husband as he sets her ablaze over divorce

Burning woman

Police arrest gateman after impregnating boss’ 15-year-old daughter

police arrest gateman

Any woman who uses sex toy can cheat on you - Charlotte Oduro warns men

Counselor Charlotte Oduro

Nigerian gay who’s facing deportation from UK says he might be killed

Nigerian Gay