Thieves who specialise in robbing with tricycles arrested in Kano

A team of Operation Puff Adder dispatched by Kano Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, arrested the suspects identified as - Mohammed Jidda (20) and Adamu Sulaiman (22), all of Brigade Quarters in the state.

Following their arrest, the police detained the suspects at the Bompai Police headquarters for forcefully snatching phones from Kano residents while posing as commercial tricycle operators.

In a statement signed by Kano State Police spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna, it was disclosed that the suspects confessed to be thieves who use tricycles to snatch the mobile phones of their unsuspecting passengers.

The statement read, “The suspects were nabbed after reports were received that, a syndicate of thieves, disguised as tricycle operators, snatched mobile phones of unsuspecting passengers at State Road, Tukur Road, and Zaria Road Kano, using a tricycle with KAROTA Number KBY 0126.

“On receipt of the reports, the CP, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by CSP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, to trace and arrest the culprits.

“They all confessed to taking intoxicants and have been operating along Tukur Road, State Road, Zaria Road, and other places within Kano Metropolis for over one year. The mobile phones in their possession were also stolen from passengers.

”Owners of the mobile phones were traced. One of the suspects, Mohammed Jidda, further confessed that he was arrested sometimes back for the same offence, charged to court, and sentenced to six months in the correctional centre with an option of a fine. He spent three months, later the fine was paid and he was released.”