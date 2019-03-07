The accused, Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who resides at No. 9, Tutuola St., Oke-Odo, Lagos, was charged to court for conspiracy and assault.

The prosecutor, Inspector Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant punched his landlord, Mr. Sanusi Ishola, in the mouth and broke his incisor during an argument.

Eruada said the defendant committed the offence which contravened sections 173 and 411 of the revised Criminal Law of Lagos State, on February 24, at 9:00 a.m. at their residence.

The defendant, however, denied the charges leveled against him.

In his ruling, the magistrate, M. I. Dan-Oni, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Dan-Oni ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years' tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was further adjourned till March 25 for mention.