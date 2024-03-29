ADVERTISEMENT
Student goes missing after fatal palliative stampede in Nasarawa

Damilare Famuyiwa

The 400-level student of NSUK was said to have gone missing on Friday, March 22, 2024.

The missing student, John Rudeh [Linda Ikeji Blog]
The missing student, John Rudeh [Linda Ikeji Blog]

In a statement in which this development was disclosed, the university’s Students Security Task Force (SSTF) unit, stated that Rudeh went missing on Friday, March 22, 2024.

According to the unit, Rudeh went missing during the stampede that occurred before the distribution of rice palliatives donated by the Nasarawa State Government.

The statement added that the family of the Student lodged a complaint after all efforts to reach him failed following the fatal stampede.

Prior to now, two students of the university had been reported dead in the stampede. They were said to have been struggling for rice meant to be distributed as palliative by the state government when they met their untimely death.

The students, according to multiple reports, broke into the warehouse where the food items were kept to be distributed, and overpowered the security attached to the institution.

It was gathered that some students billed to benefit from the Nasarawa state government palliative were issued ID cards. This would admit them into the venue of distribution.

However, at the NSUK convocation square venue for the distribution, two female students were reported dead due to suffocation in the crowd. Some others were left with varying degrees of injuries.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State regretted the deaths of the two students who passed away during the palliative distribution stampede in the school.

The governor, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics, said the sad incident was not as a result of negligence or poor planning on the part of the government.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

