ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The surging crowd of students waiting to enter the square overpowered the security personnel and broke in through the gate thereby causing a stampede.

Students looting rice [Daily Trust]
Students looting rice [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The incident occurred at the convocation square where the bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the commencement of distribution.

According to a student witness, Moses Ajah, the surging crowd of students waiting to enter the square overpowered the security personnel and broke in through the gate thereby causing a stampede.

He described the incident as very unfortunate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the students were struggling with the police over the rice and as more students got information, the situation degenerated.

“As we speak, some students are injured and receiving treatment at the school clinic,” he said.

He said some students picked up bags of rice and ran to their hostels and other places of residence even as the governor was yet to arrive to inaugurate the distribution. At the time of filing this report, police officers were seen retrieving the palliatives from students. When contacted, Abraham Ekpo, Information and Protocol Officer of the University, said he was aware of the incident but had yet to get details about it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sule recently embarked on a palliative initiative for students of tertiary institutions in the state. He has visited Federal University, Lafia, College of Education, Akwanga among others where he distributed 7.5 kg bags of rice and ₦5,000 to each student.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

5 more things the Nigerian government should ban in 2024

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Nigeria is among countries with the lowest reading cultures in the world

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

Kwara women in transport business are better than prostitutes - RTEAN boss

EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

EKEDC plans to meter 600k customers in 5 years, target 120k annually

3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

Museveni appoints his son Kainerugaba, head of Uganda's military

Museveni appoints his son Kainerugaba, head of Uganda's military

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Detained Miyetti Allah president appears in court, ordered to enter plea

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Niger-Delta women beg suspects in soldiers' killing to surrender

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Don't protect suspects in military officers' killing - Oborevwori warns rulers

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Olalekan Balogun and 6 other Olubadans who spent 2 years on the throne

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Army fire gunshots during training, assures Enugu residents not to panic

Oba Lekan Balogun is dead, [Intel Region]

Who will be the next Olubadan?

Former governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Fashola (Punch)

Fashola advises Sanwo-Olu to ease Lagosians' hardships by reducing taxes