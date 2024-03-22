3 students die in stampede as Nasarawa students loot State Govt rice

The incident occurred at the convocation square where the bags of rice were kept awaiting the arrival of Gov. Abdullahi Sule for the commencement of distribution.

According to a student witness, Moses Ajah, the surging crowd of students waiting to enter the square overpowered the security personnel and broke in through the gate thereby causing a stampede.

He described the incident as very unfortunate.

“Some of the students were struggling with the police over the rice and as more students got information, the situation degenerated.

“As we speak, some students are injured and receiving treatment at the school clinic,” he said.

He said some students picked up bags of rice and ran to their hostels and other places of residence even as the governor was yet to arrive to inaugurate the distribution. At the time of filing this report, police officers were seen retrieving the palliatives from students. When contacted, Abraham Ekpo, Information and Protocol Officer of the University, said he was aware of the incident but had yet to get details about it.