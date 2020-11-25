Port-Harcourt how una dey? So, your favourite pizza brand and the no 1 pizza maker, Domino’s Pizza just found another home close to you, as they open a new outlet at Plot 300A/C Peter Odili Road.

Take your taste buds on an amazing journey with #DominosPeterOdili as you, your friends and family can now enjoy the true delicious, cheesy taste of pizzas and experience mind-blowing flavours & varieties that will keep you coming back for more!

Stand up Peter Odili, Port Harcourt! Domino's Pizza is another step closer to you. (Domino)

In the spirit of celebration, Domino’s Pizza is also offering a fantastic 40% discount on all their delicious Classic Medium Pizzas @N1900 from now till the 29th Nov, valid only at Peter Odili Port Harcourt store. Don’t miss it! You can also order for delivery via https://bit.ly/3kgVJ8W or download their app and get your hot pizzas delivered to you in 25Mins. ZERO CONTACT!

So if you are ever in the mood for something hot, delicious and cheesy, the new Domino’s outlet should be your next stop.

Be one of the first to enjoy the goodies this store has to offer. Make sure you follow them on @Dominosng on Instagram to never miss out on even more amazing discounts, deals and giveaways!

The doors are now wide open for all!

#StaySafe #DominosPeterOdili #25MinsDelivery.

