The gift card is suitable for use during this festive season and for other celebrations such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries amongst others. With the Gift Card, Nigerians can make their choice from the thousands of various products available in SPAR outlets across the country.

According to the Group Head of Marketing, SPAR, Mr John Goldsmith, “The SPAR Gift Cards help people to give valuable and flexible gifts to celebrants in accordance to their choices. The card can be loaded with amounts from N 5,000 and above and it can be used for multiple transaction across all SPAR stores.”

“The Card which is convenient to carry, can be bought at any SPAR outlet and delivered across the country at no extra charge. Another important feature primarily targeted at large organisation is that SPAR Gift Cards can be Co-Branded with Logo, Brand Name or Organisation Name. The Cards are available at the cash counters of SPAR stores across the country.” he added.

The SPAR Gift Card has inbuilt flexibility for the receiver to choose from over 15,000 products across Food, Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Wine, Spirits, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Laptop, Printers, Mobile Phone, Perfume, Watches, Clothing, Furniture and many more product categories at all outlets of the leading retail chain.

SPAR Nigeria is the leading hypermarket chain in Nigeria with outlets across major cities in the country. The brand has always developed innovative products for discerning Nigerians who desire to have quality products, impeccable service and value addition.

The brand recently concluded the 6th edition of her annual Black Friday Sales which ran for 8 consecutive days which delighted a lot of her teeming Nigerian customers. The fastest growing hypermarket chain in Nigeria has outlets in cities across the country, namely Lagos; Abuja; Port Harcourt; Calabar and Enugu. SPAR caters for the various needs and aspirations of Nigerians consumers.

About Artee Group

Artee Group is one of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerate spanning across the consumption space. While retail forms the core business activity of the Group, they are also in to shopping malls, real estates, manufacturing amongst others.

About SPAR Nigeria

SPAR Nigeria has grown from one retail store to 14 major outlets nationwide. The store specializes in a wide spread of products, ranging from Grocery, Bakery, Butchery, Fruits & Vegetables, Hot Meals, Wine & Spirits, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Consumer Electronics, Large and Small Home Appliances, Mobile Phones, Laptops & Tablets, Perfumes, Watches & Jewellery.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit www.sparnigeria.com

About SPAR International

SPAR, a Dutch multinational retail chain has global presence in 48 countries across 4 continents with over 12,700 stores. Apart from Nigeria, SPAR boast of its presence in Cameroon, Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and many more countries in African continent. Other continents where has a long presence are Europe, Asia, Australia and Middle East.

For more information about SPAR Nigeria visit http://spar-international.com/.

