Manzini was seen plucking his strings as the doctors surrounded him for a six-hour brain tumor surgery.

According to Reuters, his actions allowed the doctors to observe which area of his brain he used to play the guitar and also restore some movement to his fingers, which were affected by the tumour.

A week after the operation, Manzini explained that he felt "very awkward and uncomfortable."

He said, "Being in between general anaesthesia and awake and hearing the sounds of a blow torch inside your brain...it’s very difficult to concentrate.”

The Doctors helped reduce the risk of neurological damages by keeping him awake in order to assess which areas of his brain were functioning as the surgery went on