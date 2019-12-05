Sim Card Wahala: Things we now know

One way or another, it happens to us all. It’s almost hilarious if it wasn’t painful.

And may the heavens help you if that’s your ‘main’ number.

Kai! What a number of Nigerians do is, curse the high heavens, moan about it and buy another SIM card. “Someone cannot go and kee themselves, abi?”

However, your friends don't have to keep re-saving your number with “Ade 1” “Ade 2” “Ade again” every time something happens to your SIM card. Apparently, there are smart ways to fix this. For instance, if you have an MTN SIM and you lose it, or it is damaged, or for any other silly reason something don happen, here’s what you can do:

Sim Card Wahala: Things we now know

Make sure you are not yahoo yahoo:

Lol! Calm down. We are just trying to make sure that you understand that your phone number must be registered. It’s 2019, you cannot be moving around with an unregistered phone number. Don’t play with fire, abeg.

Sim Card Wahala: Things we now know

Have all you need:

Make sure you have the SIM pack or other evidence of direct purchase/ownership of that sim card. If your SIM pack is unavailable, get a sworn affidavit attesting to your ownership and loss is required. Three (3) frequently-dialed numbers. Everybody has those three people (in fact, 10 may be) that we can’t stop calling. Any details of your last recharge activities (no matter how small, it will work) You would also need a valid form of photo ID - International Passport, Driver’s License, National ID Card, Voters Identification Card (NINs slip with ID number are also cool).

See, if you have all you need, you are good to go and you get to keep your number. In case you aren’t ready to do this by yourself, you can get someone to help sef.

You could check here for more details: https://www.mtnonline.com/personal/sim-service/sim-swap/

This is a featured post.