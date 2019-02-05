Dreary weather, drizzles and rain did not deter Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike from turning up in huge numbers with Premium bottled water Aquafina on Saturday, the 2nd of February 2019 just to be a part of the 4th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which was proudly refreshed by premium bottled water Aquafina; the official water for the Marathon (from the makers of Pepsi and 7Up).

The 42km race started at 6:30am at the National Stadium with runners braving the weather and all the odds. They didn't stop running and didn't hesitate until they got to the finish line at the Eko Atlantic City. Breasting the tape, Sintayehu Legese (Ethopian athlete) was the first to emerge the men’s winner of the 2019 Lagos City Marathon in a time of 2hrs, 17mins and 26secs. Kenyan Joshua Kipkorir became the second by returning a time of 2hrs, 18mins and 14secs to finish, and Ethiopian Yegon William came third in the time of 2hrs,19mins and 02secs.

Ethiopian runner, Dinke Meseret was the first woman to cross the finish line in the 42km race in a time of 2hrs 47mins and 58secs, while her fellow compatriot, Herepa Alemnshe came in second in a time of 2hrs 49mins and 01secs; then Kebena Chala returning a time of 2hrs 49mins and 04secs to finish in third place.

The best placed Nigerian runners in the 42km race competition were Sunday Manasa and Deborah Pam - both finishing in sixth place overall in the men and women race respectively with Sunday returning a time of 02hrs 21mins 11secs while Deborah finished in a time of 02hrs 52mins 59secs.

Aquafina, the official water for the Marathon kept runners and spectators alike hydrated right from the start of the race at the National Stadium Surulere, to the finish point at Eko Atlantic City Victoria Island.

Norden Thurston, Head of Marketing at Seven up Bottling Company, makers of Aquafina water spoke about the brand’s partnership with the marathon saying; “It is essential for runners to stay hydrated during the race and Aquafina is happy to support the Lagos City Marathon by providing the hydration needed.”

Congratulations to all the marathoners who ran with Aquafina at the Lagos City Marathon 2019 edition.

