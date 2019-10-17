Following the regional qualifiers in Benin, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Enugu, Abuja and Lagos regions, the finale was a tight battle with selected finalists including; Directors: Photozip, Mankind, Singapore, and Producers: Vergobeats, Greenlonely and Mactones.

Remy Martin announces winners of Remy Producers Trilogy Season 1

Music executives, influencers and fans gathered at Warehouse Kitchen, Lekki, to enjoy premium Remy Martin cognac and witness the unveiling of the first ever winners of the highly competitive Remy Producers Trilogy in Nigeria. The judges for the night; Jesse Jagz, DJ Neptune and Clarence Peters watched and listened to entries from the finalists as the winners were crowned.

Celebrities such as Seyi Shay; Ex BBN housemates, Ike, Avala and Kim-Oprah; musicians, CKay and Blaqbonez also joined in the fun night with spectacular performances from T-classic and Ajebutter22.

The host, VJ Adams, gave all the finalists a chance to appreciate the Remy Producers Trilogy platform and the judges also shared words of advice before announcing the winners.

The highlight of the night was the announcement of Director Singapore and Vergobeats as the winners for the Directors and Producers category respectively. Vergobeats will go on to produce a music track with Phyno as the recording artiste and Director Singapore will be directing a music video for the music track under the tutelage of music producer, Sarz and director Clarence Peters. This collaborative project will be premiered ‘At The Club With Remy Martin’ holding on the 28th of November, 2019.

See more photos from the events below:

