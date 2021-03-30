The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a woman on suspicion of internet fraud.

The agency said in a statement on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 that Queen Jonathan was arrested in Oghara, Delta State by its operatives.

The 24-year-old was accused of engaging in a Bitcoin scam to defraud unsuspecting victims.

She allegedly used Instagram to represent herself as Sophia Rodriguez, an expert in Bitcoin.

"Items recovered from her include an Infinix Hot 8 mobile phone," EFCC said.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) last month directed Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions to close accounts of people using their systems for cryptocurrency trading, including Bitcoin.

The apex bank alleged that the anonymity granted traders by Blockchain technology was giving criminals an outlet to operate in the country.

The EFCC did not disclose if Jonathan had successfully duped anyone, but the agency said she has made 'useful statement'.

The suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as investigation is completed according to the anti-graft agency.