The legal cannabis market in some states of the USA and Canada for the most part, added to the investment in research, is causing the appearance of new ways of consuming cannabis in all its variants.

More and more new devices are appearing that use new techniques and made with the best and most innovative materials. Within these new systems, the Puffco Peak stands out, which effectively takes concentrates to another level.

The Peak is a vaporizer manufactured by the Canadian company Puffco and it caught our attention. It is smaller than it looks, its price is high, and it is for use with concentrates, not for herb. Of course, also, it can be used with a tub and some synthetic substances.

Some things to know about Puffco Peak:

Design

It is a portable vaporizer, although not discreet, with a design similar to that of a pyramid. Its size? 18cm high by 7cm wide. The Puffco Peak consists of two parts. The part of the battery, where the atomizer or electronic nail is also located, and the water filter, which would be the borosilicate glass part, where we pour the water, and where the steam is going to be filtered.

The Puffco does not have a screen and is operated with a single button, which makes its operation very simple and in a couple of times that we use it it will not have much more history and we will know how to control it without problems.

Customizable

The Puffco Peak can be found in various colors, and they also release limited series with special designs from time to time. In addition, it is also possible to acquire the glass in a multitude of different colors.

Smart e-rig

Rigs, bongs or water pipes, small in size and easy to use and transport, are becoming increasingly popular. The Puffco Peak is an e-rig, that is to say, it is a mini bong for concentrates that works electronically. It is one of the few models of this type that exists and that also serves only for concentrates.

Apart from being an e-rig, it is also a smart vaporizer, in the sense that it is capable, for example, of remembering your favorite level of vaping, and also keeps the heat on the spot constantly. The latter allows us to make the most of our favorite concentrate, without wasting it, something that happens many times when we dab with a nail and a torch lighter. The use of e-nails or electronic nails is gaining more and more followers, since it is a shame to waste a rich extraction.

This happens because we heat the nail with the torch lighter, which can overburden the extraction. Then it cools and when we put the BHO with the dabber for example, so that the next one smokes, hardly anything comes out and we lose it. Now luckily some bangers have also come out that have a substance in the base that tells us whether or not the nail is hot. Being electric, the Puffco Peak keeps the nail always hot and at the same temperature, which is why it is not wasted and is used to the maximum.

Steam quality

When it comes to steam quality, the quality is good. The Puffco reaches temperatures of up to 315 degrees Celsius, much more than other vaporizers, but at the same time necessary to get the most out of a good piece of concentrate. After passing the steam through a bubbler, it reaches our throat with a very good temperature while still feeling the "punch" and greatly improving the quality of the steam and the flavor.

It is without a doubt one of the best vaping tools on the market.

*This is a featured post.