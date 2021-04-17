Police rescue 3 kidnapped victims in Ibadan

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the rescue of the abductees in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Osifeso said that the rescue was made possible as a result of pressure and intelligence from Police along with effective utilisation of local hunters and vigilantes under the supervision of the Police.

“They combed the suspected location in search of the abductees before recording the breakthrough.

“The Commissioner of Police is hereby using this medium to appeal to the good people of the state not to relent in sharing credible and timely information with the Police for effective discharge of its duties,” he said.