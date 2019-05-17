Rivers State Police Command says it has killed six alleged kidnap suspects in shootouts with the police, NAN reports.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr Usman Belel said this on Friday, May 17, 2019, at a news conference in Port Harcourt.

The CP said that his men had stormed the hideouts of the suspected kidnappers at Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, adding that the suspects on sighting the police opened fire on them and wounded two police officers.

The police boss said five gang members were “fatally wounded” when his officers returned fire, adding that the suspects were pronounced dead at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

The CP also said that a notorious kidnapper, Ntuariuwa a.k.a “change the world”, who was on the police wanted list, was also “fatally” wounded and killed in a shootout with the police, bringing the number of killed alleged kidnappers to six.

Recall that in January 2019, Usman said the Rivers Police Command killed four kidnap suspects in a shootout with the hoodlums during a rescue operation in the state.

He said that the command also arrested 93 suspects involved various crimes in the state, including armed robbery, kidnapping and cultism within the period.