Police arrests 4 yahoo boys for torturing their trainees

It was gathered that the suspects had accommodated three male adults identified as Ejika Ozor, 22; Emeka Ukegbu, 20; and Solomon Uche, 19, who came from Imo State to learn cyber fraud.

To commence their apprenticeship, the assault victims, who moved in with the suspects to learn cyber fraud, were locked indoors and given a target to learn and know how to defraud unsuspecting victims.

After failing to get results days into their training, the victims were beaten and subjected to different forms of torture every day by their hosts. Frustrated by the style of learning, the three male adults who had been deprived of stepping out of the house since they arrived devised a means to escape.

According to a resident in the area, they were apprehended by local vigilantes on Monday, August 25, 2023, after being caught scaling the fence of the house where they were held.

He said, “The three boys came to the area about three weeks ago. We rarely see them since they arrived until Monday around 3pm when they were seen climbing the fence from their compound. Some residents who saw them initially thought they were thieves and decided to alert the local security.”