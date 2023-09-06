ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrests 4 yahoo boys for torturing their trainees

Damilare Famuyiwa

Their trainees complained of torture and deprivation of freedom since they arrived in Lagos from Imo State to learn cyber fraud.

Police arrest 4 yahoo boys for torturing their trainees
Police arrest 4 yahoo boys for torturing their trainees

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the suspects had accommodated three male adults identified as Ejika Ozor, 22; Emeka Ukegbu, 20; and Solomon Uche, 19, who came from Imo State to learn cyber fraud.

To commence their apprenticeship, the assault victims, who moved in with the suspects to learn cyber fraud, were locked indoors and given a target to learn and know how to defraud unsuspecting victims.

After failing to get results days into their training, the victims were beaten and subjected to different forms of torture every day by their hosts. Frustrated by the style of learning, the three male adults who had been deprived of stepping out of the house since they arrived devised a means to escape.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a resident in the area, they were apprehended by local vigilantes on Monday, August 25, 2023, after being caught scaling the fence of the house where they were held.

He said, “The three boys came to the area about three weeks ago. We rarely see them since they arrived until Monday around 3pm when they were seen climbing the fence from their compound. Some residents who saw them initially thought they were thieves and decided to alert the local security.

The resident added that after taking custody of the victims, a team of policemen stormed the apartment and arrested the four suspects. Confirming the suspects’ arrest, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said they were nabbed for torturing and depriving the victims of freedom.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Labour Party rejects tribunal's verdicts, plots next move

BREAKING: Labour Party rejects tribunal's verdicts, plots next move

Kebbi domesticates 65 years retirement age for teachers

Kebbi domesticates 65 years retirement age for teachers

You think we don't know what we're doing - Judge scolds lawyer who complained

You think we don't know what we're doing - Judge scolds lawyer who complained

NLTF emerges best performing FG agency in 2022

NLTF emerges best performing FG agency in 2022

Jigawa govt to revamp Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) - Gov. Namadi

Jigawa govt to revamp Maigatari Export Processing Zone (EPZ) - Gov. Namadi

I’ll industralise Imo if I become governor - LP candidate Achonu

I’ll industralise Imo if I become governor - LP candidate Achonu

Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

Kano Fire Service saves 6 lives, ₦‎16m property in August

BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Obi's claim over 25% in FCT, favours Tinubu

BREAKING: Tribunal dismisses Obi's claim over 25% in FCT, favours Tinubu

The law did not specify electronic transmission of election results – Tribunal

The law did not specify electronic transmission of election results – Tribunal

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burns to death during spiritual power display

AAMUST student who doubles as chief priest burnt to death as spiritual power display backfires

File photo

Ghanaian man’s wife and his side chick fall in love, he's now begging (video)

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out.

My husband has not slept with me for 2 years, woman cries out