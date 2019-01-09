Love was arrested following a report by the mother of one of his victims following the incident that happened at Ado-Odo Local Government Area of the state.

The mother, Jenifer Mustapher, revealed that she noticed her daughter was not walking properly when she questioned her. The victim later revealed what the alleged defiler had done to her.

According to a police report, the suspect, lured two girls, aged 6 and 7, from where they were playing into a classroom in the school he teaches.

He sexually assaulted the younger girl after reportedly sending the older one to get biscuit for them all.

The report further revealed that the suspect also defiled the 7-year-old after she returned after also asking his first victim to go out and buy more biscuit.

Ogun state police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident said the suspect confessed to the crime.

According to Oyeyemi, "On interrogation, he admitted having carnal knowledge of one of the girls, but he claimed that he only fingered the second one. The two victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination."

Oyeyemi also disclosed that the suspect has been ordered by the commissioner of police to be transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit for proper investigation and prosecution.