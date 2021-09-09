RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest suspects for killing medical doctor driving for Uber

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The suspects strangled the 27-year-old to death and stole his car.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

Three suspects have been arrested for the robbery and murder of a Uber driver, identified as Morenikeji Stephen Oluwaniyi, in Lagos State on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The state's Police Command spokesperson, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8, identified Rilwan Nasiru, Sodiq Taiwo, and Oladimeji as the suspects in custody.

The suspects lured the victim by requesting a ride on the ride-hailing Uber service late on Sunday.

They then strangled him to death, dumped his body on the Abule Egba bridge, along the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, and stole his Toyota Corolla saloon car.

Oluwaniyi's fiancée, Adeola Adesanwo, reported the case to the Police on Monday, September 6, leading to the arrest of the suspects.

She told The Punch that the 27-year-old was a doctor who was set to start a new medical job on Monday, and was driving for Uber to earn extra cash.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the case should be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and prosecution.

He also cautioned Uber drivers to always be security conscious in their line of work.

