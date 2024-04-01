Police arrest Ondo cleric for having human body parts in his possession

Idris was nabbed for unlawful possession of human body parts which consisted of three kidneys, hearts, a tongue and hands.

Disclosing this development via a statement, the Ondo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya stated that the Force got a tip-off that the cleric had the body parts in his house.

The police spokesperson’s words: “The police got an intel from a reliable source in January, 2024, that one Idris, popularly known as Alfa, in his area kept human parts in his house and intended to use it for ritual purposes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police swung into action and apprehended the suspect. A search was conducted in his house in Akoko and the following human parts were found in his possession: human hands, three kidneys, three hearts, a spine and a tongue.

“The suspect claimed he was an Islamic cleric and that some of the human parts were supplied by his friend, an alhaji, who was also a cleric; and one Samuel Kutelu, while he (Alfa) supplied one Babatunde Kayode with three human heads.”

While noting that two other suspects, Kutelu and Kayode, had been arrested, Odunlami-Omisanya added that “effort is on to arrest the other cleric who he claimed sourced the human parts for him.”

Idris was arrested a few months after one Franklin Akinyosuyi landed in the police net for having a human skull in his possession.

It was gathered that Akinyosuyi, who claimed to be a photographer, and also a boutique operator in Ondo town, dropped the human skull inside a bag in his compound when the landlord who became suspicious of the content asked him to open it.

ADVERTISEMENT