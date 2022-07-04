Police arrest hackers attempting to wipeout N3.4bn from company’s account

The suspects, according to the spokesperson of the Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, were nabbed by the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT).

In a statement announcing the arrest, Adejobi noted that it is one of the recent successes in crime fighting achieved through deployment of technologically advanced assets, community-based, as well as traditional policing methods, and improved police visibility by the FIB-IRT and the police generally.

In a related development, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently arrested no less than 140 people for fraudulent activities.

The suspects, who all ranged between 16, and 40, were all arrested in separate sting operations at popular hotels, Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar and De Butlers, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Some of the suspects were identified as -Oduntan Olasesan, Abass Ismail Alabi, Lawal Kudus, Olatunji Olayiwola Ojo, Okoye Onyeka Duke,Ogungbamila Daniel, Chimezie Bright, Lateef Salau,Oreoluwa Oluwashina, Olawumi Aynwuyi Muhammed, and Adepegbade Afees Ishola.

The EFCC operatives recovered some items from the suspects, which include -exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers and mobile phones.