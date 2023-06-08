Police arraign security man, 32, for allegedly stealing phone

The defendant, who resides around CMD road, Ketu, is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Insp Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 20 at about 9.30 p.m. along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant and his accomplice now at large, stole an IPhone 11 Pro Max worth N850, 000.

“The complainant – a lieutenant in the Nigerian Navy, told the police that he was inside a Mercedes Benz car with other occupants along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and heading to Berger while in traffic.

“Suddenly a young man, walking beside his car, snatched his phone through the window and ran away.

“The officer alighted from his vehicle in company of his colleague and watched as the defendant and his accomplice ran to an area of the toll gate.

“He traced them and accosted them where he apprehended Oshaniyi, the defendant, while the accomplice hit him on the head and injured him with an iron,” Perezi told the court.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The magistrate, Mrs M.O Tanimola, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.