Court remands 3 teenagers, 12-yr-old for raping physically challenged neighbour

Prosecution counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that two of the four accused are siblings aged 15 years and 12 years.

She said three of the accused conspired and raped the victim on July 21 at Aba Teacher, in Olodo Area, Ibadan.

They consequently briefed the 12-year-old about their escapade and he went to take his turn on July 27, Ewe told the court.

“The victim’s screams attracted passers-by who got the 12-year-old arrested. His confession led to the arrest of the three other accused.

“The offence contravenes the Criminal Code of Oyo State and is punishable,’’ she said.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the defendants because of lack of jurisdiction, but ordered their remand at the juvenile home.

Adetuyibi said the defendants’ case file had been sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.