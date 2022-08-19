RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands 3 teenagers, 12-yr-old for raping physically challenged neighbour

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan ordered the remand of three teenagers and a 12-year-old in a juvenile home on Friday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old Person with Disability.

Court remands 3 teenagers, 12-yr-old for raping physically challenged neighbour. [TheNigerianInfo]
Prosecution counsel, Insp Folake Ewe, told the court that two of the four accused are siblings aged 15 years and 12 years.

She said three of the accused conspired and raped the victim on July 21 at Aba Teacher, in Olodo Area, Ibadan.

They consequently briefed the 12-year-old about their escapade and he went to take his turn on July 27, Ewe told the court.

“The victim’s screams attracted passers-by who got the 12-year-old arrested. His confession led to the arrest of the three other accused.

“The offence contravenes the Criminal Code of Oyo State and is punishable,’’ she said.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of the defendants because of lack of jurisdiction, but ordered their remand at the juvenile home.

Adetuyibi said the defendants’ case file had been sent to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution for advice.

She adjourned the matter to Sept. 29, for mention.

