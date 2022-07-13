Physically challenged man loses 4 kids to Calabar mudslide

Nkanta who said the injured ones were admitted in hospital, added that he had been physically challenged for the past 15 years.

He said his house collapsed on the children who aged between nine months and 15 years.

The bereaved man said several other houses were also affected by the landslide.

“The tragic incident happened on Sunday evening after a heavy downpour which brought down many houses in the area.

“I have lost four of my six children who were in the house that collapsed on them as a result of the mudslide.

“They were eating when the house collapsed on them and swept them away. My remaining two kids are in critical condition in the hospital.

“I did not take even a spoon from the house when the flood swept it away; my phone, everything is gone, including my four children.

“As I speak with you, I’m homeless, with nowhere to. There is no money to even pay the hospital bills for the surviving two. I have nowhere to live anymore.

“I’m just a petty trader, with no other means of survival. I need help from the general public to help my remaining children who are still in the hospital,” he said.