Novartis provides digital health solutions to combat hypertension

WellNewMe is a digital health company that seeks to improve health outcomes for the populace using digital health solutions that are holistic in outlook yet bring efficiency and effectiveness to healthcare delivery.

In recognizing that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as hypertension are largely driven by exposure to risk factors related to human behavior and genetics, WellNewMe has designed an algorithm-based health risk assessment platform that encompasses psychological, physical and social domains which are known to influence NCD risk and prognosis in cases of established disease.

Being a global leader in the cardiovascular healthcare space, Novartis is mobilizing the setup of these cardiovascular risk assessment stations at various pharmacies across the country with the aim of reaching a thousand patients. The platform incorporates the ability for healthcare providers (HCPs) to standardize their approach to cardiovascular disease management by using an algorithmic process and harnessing relevant data to ensure a set of potential outputs which result in better outcomes for the patient.

For example, patients with hypertension are at risk of cardiac complications if not managed appropriately. Furthermore, even if these complications are to develop, it would be important to ensure that at-risk patients are identified early, and prompt treatment and monitoring are instituted quickly.

“This is a very good innovation which would help us manage both hypertensive patients as well as those at high risk of hypertension,” says one of the partner pharmacists Henrietta Okafor. “We hope to be further trained on the application as soon as possible.”

This innovative solution will be accessed for free by registered individuals for one year, with the added benefit of follow-up recommendations on how to reduce cardiovascular risk. It is being implemented in close collaboration with key community pharmacies, as it is targeted at individuals who visit the pharmacies for normal business purposes.

