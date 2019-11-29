With that said, give yourself a bright jump start to a fun and exciting holidays by attending games night at ILÉ EROS this Saturday, 30th November, 2019.

ILÉ EROS owned by internationally renowned Chef Eros is hosting a night of Gaming Activities, Delicious Finger Bites, Tasty Desserts from Cookie Jar, Beer, Palm Wine and Cocktails. With a wide variety of games including Ludo, Ayò, Foos Ball, Rolette, Whot and the FIFA 2019, karaoke and more, you are sure to feel the genuine homely vibe.

Of course apart from the games, a main attraction on the day is Chef Eros’ mouth-watering Nigerian cuisine with a modern twist. You can always count on Chef Eros to give us an authentic fusion of spicy and sweet like the Puff Puff Party, Suya BBQ Wings, Dambunama Roll, amongst others.

That’s not all, the biggest winners of the night will be going home with dinner tickets worth a whopping fifty thousand naira! Who doesn’t like the fine things of life?

Nothing to do this weekend? ILÉ EROS is hosting games night with loads of free food and drinks

So if you love good vibes and an opportunity to please your taste buds, come through to ILÉ EROS at 14 Kafayat Abdulrazak Street, off Fola Osibo, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos and have yourself a flavourful Saturday night.

Remember to have your crew tag along to unwind and have a lit house party, so don’t forget your dancing shoes!

Dress code is ‘Afro Chick’ and gates open at 6.00pm. Book your spot now by sending a DM to @ile.eros on Instagram or send an email to ile@ileeros.com

See you there!

Nothing to do this weekend? ILÉ EROS is hosting games night with loads of free food and drinks

This is a featured post.