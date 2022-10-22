Nasarawa lecturer leads family to beat up student for fighting daughter

What happened: There has been an outrage on social media as series of videos posted online showed how the lecturer and his children assaulted the student identified as Blessing Mathias.

Ayokhai, who reportedly works at the History and International Relations department of the institution, was said to have led his family on a revenge mission to Blessing's residence.

As seen in one of the videos, the lecturer's son, Praise Shola, pounced on Blessing as she struggled to wear her trousers, while other clips showed that Blessing was dragged into a vehicle and stripped naked by the lecturer who used a pair of scissors to rip apart her clothes.

Now sans clothes, Blessing was later taken into the bush where the lecturer and his family inflicted further beatings on her with her plea for mercy falling on deaf ears.

How it started: It was gathered that the Ayokhais' action was a revenge for an earlier assault meted out to the lecture's daughter, Emmanuella, by Blessing herself.

Trouble started when Blessing accused Emmanuella, who happens to be her friend, of trying to snatch her boyfriend identified as IG.

In videos posted online, Blessing was seen questioning why Emmanuela had her boyfriend's number in her phone and asked her to delete same. However, an adamant Emmanuela refused to honour the demand.

Blessing, aided by her friends, beat up Emmanuela. She was seen slapping the lecturer's daughter and hitting her from different angles while asking her to delete IG's number.

Police wade in: Meanwhile, the police have swung into action as two suspects have been arrested in connection to the case.

Commenting on the matter, the Nasarawa State Police Command, via its official Twitter page, said, “Sequel to the viral tweet of assault on a female teenager in Lafia, the Command swiftly commenced an investigation into the case.