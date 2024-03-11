Mohbad's family seek court order for his son’s DNA test

In a statement signed by a member of the family’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, it was disclosed that the court order would direct that the DNA test be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within the state at the expense of the applicant.

The statement read, “A date has been fixed for mention of the DNA test application requested by the family of the late ace pop singer, Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (also known as Mohbad), who died September 12, 2023, in an unusual circumstance. All necessary legal apparatus are (sic) in place to see to the success of the matter.

“The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba. The family, represented by the deceased father, is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria at the expense of the applicant.”

According to Odumosu, the family also sought an order directing Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba to submit herself and Liam, for the DNA test.

The legal team added that the application filed by the family also sought an order granting leave to the chief pathologist in charge of the remains of Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital, Yaba Lagos, to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Liam.

The statement, however, has it that an attempt to serve the court process on Mohbad’s wife on Friday, March 8, at her Lekki home was not successful.

“According to the process server, those from whom enquiries were made to serve the process on her said she had not been seen in the house recently. The legal team has said they will look at an alternative method to ensure that all the court processes are legally served on her,” it added.

Mohbad passed away at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

