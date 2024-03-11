ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Mohbad's family seek court order for his son’s DNA test

Damilare Famuyiwa

The family of the late music star wants the court to direct his widow to submit her son for DNA.

Mohbad passed away at the age of 27 [Daily Trust]
Mohbad passed away at the age of 27 [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by a member of the family’s legal team, Monisola Odumosu, it was disclosed that the court order would direct that the DNA test be conducted in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within the state at the expense of the applicant.

The statement read, “A date has been fixed for mention of the DNA test application requested by the family of the late ace pop singer, Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (also known as Mohbad), who died September 12, 2023, in an unusual circumstance. All necessary legal apparatus are (sic) in place to see to the success of the matter.

“The application is at the Family Court of the Ikorodu Magistrate Court (MKD/31/FAM/2024), Joseph Aloba v Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba. The family, represented by the deceased father, is seeking an order of the court directing that a deoxyribonucleic acid test be conducted concerning the paternity of Master Liam Aloba, an alleged son of Mr Ilerioluwa Promise Oladimeji Aloba (deceased), in a recognised and accredited government or private medical facility within Lagos State, Nigeria at the expense of the applicant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Odumosu, the family also sought an order directing Mohbad’s widow, Omowunmi Aloba to submit herself and Liam, for the DNA test.

The legal team added that the application filed by the family also sought an order granting leave to the chief pathologist in charge of the remains of Mohbad presently at the Military Hospital, Yaba Lagos, to take samples of the body of the deceased to conduct a DNA test for Liam.

The statement, however, has it that an attempt to serve the court process on Mohbad’s wife on Friday, March 8, at her Lekki home was not successful.

According to the process server, those from whom enquiries were made to serve the process on her said she had not been seen in the house recently. The legal team has said they will look at an alternative method to ensure that all the court processes are legally served on her,” it added.

Mohbad passed away at the age of 27, with circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversies on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the deceased’s father suspects foul play, he’s equally challenging the paternity of his grandson.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Oyo Govt claims to feed Bodija victims ₦20m weekly, denies abandonment rumour

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

Peter Obi’s ex-aide discloses how he bought 400 SUVs for traditional rulers

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

CBN reminds Microfinance banks to submit returns promptly through FinA App

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Business owners struggle to make profit due to poor power supply in Bayelsa

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Tinubu to inaugurate Minna International Airport named after him on Monday

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Gov Yusuf calls for Tinubu to open borders for affordable food prices

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]

Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son